Alexei Navalny’s allies worried by his deteriorating health 

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said yesterday they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in the prison camp holding him.

Mr Navalny (44) was jailed last month for two-and-a-half years on charges he claims are fabricated.

He was arrested as he returned to Russia from Germany in January where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning.

Mr Navalny began experiencing serious back pain last week, felt a numbness in his leg and was unable to stand on it, according to close ally Leonid Volkov, who said that Mr Navalny had only been given two pills of Ibuprofen in response.

Mr Volkov said that Mr Navalny’s lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, had tried to visit him for a scheduled meeting yesterday morning, but as of 1.45pm they had not been allowed in.

Mr Kobzev, one of the lawyers, confirmed he had been denied access which he said was unacceptable.

Mr Navalny is being held in a prison camp in the Vladimir region around 100km east of Moscow.

The federal prison service and the regional one in Vladimir did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Navalny’s lawyers said prison officials had told them it was not possible to visit their client due to unspecified security measures.

Mr Volkov said it was possible Mr Navalny had been moved to the prison hospital and that the facility’s administration was trying to hide that fact.

“Given all of the circumstances known to us, the sharp deterioration of his health can only cause extreme concern,” said Mr Volkov.

