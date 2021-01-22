Alexei Navalny launches bombshell video attack on Putin from his jail cell

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has dismissed a bombshell video released by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as “a con”.

Russian opposition leader Mr Navalny wasted no time showing why the Kremlin finds him such a threat.

From behind bars in a coronavirus isolation cell, he released a film accusing Mr Putin of colossal corruption.

The YouTube video underscores that Mr Navalny and his supporters appear united and organised five months after he suffered a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning he claims was ordered by Mr Putin. The Kremlin denies the claim.

Protests by Mr Navalny’s backers are planned across Russia tomorrow.

However, videos and social media – anchored by his network of 40 offices across Russia – remain the core of Mr Navalny’s opposition power, pointing out alleged abuses and indulgences by Russia’s leaders under Mr Putin.

Mr Navalny’s election efforts back candidates with the best chances of ousting members of Mr Putin’s party.

This time, the video pointed directly at Mr Putin. It included a photo of teenager Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who it claimed was Mr Putin’s secret daughter.

Mr Navalny’s video also published an architectural plan and drone footage of a gigantic palace near Gelendzhik on the Black Sea, including a cellar winery, an indoor ice rink and a casino. The video alleged it was built for Mr Putin using a complex “slush fund”.

The video, titled Putin’s Palace: History of the World’s Largest Bribe, was viewed more than 25 million times.

It also named former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who allegedly received benefits such as apartments for herself and her family through Mr Putin.

Mr Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the video was “a con” and “pure nonsense”, denying the palace was owned by Mr Putin. Mr Peskov also rejected a report that Ms Krivonogikh was related to Mr Putin as “unfounded”.

Mr Navalny was detained on Sunday upon his return from Berlin and faces at least two-and-a-half years in prison on charges he violated a suspended sentence.

He is also looking at possible lengthy prison terms in two other criminal cases for alleged fraud and embezzlement.

Mr Navalny says the charges are political. After being poisoned in August, he confronted the domestic intelligence service, the FSB.

Mr Navalny phoned a member of the hit team, tricking him into revealing details of the poisoning.