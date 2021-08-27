Alexei Navalny describes ‘psychological violence’ of being forced to watch eight hours of Russian propaganda every day in jail

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was jailed for two years and eight months last February. Photo: AP

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said the prison colony where he is being kept has “the atmosphere of a Chinese labour camp” and that authorities film his every move.

In an interview with the New York Times, his first while in prison, the activist also spoke of the middle class’s distrust of Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticised the West for going easy on oligarchs, whom he described as “stealing a future from the Russian people”.

The 44-year-old has been in prison since February, when he was sentenced to two years and eight months in IK-2 prison colony, about 100km from Moscow, for missing parole hearings while he was recovering in Germany after being poisoned last year with Novichok nerve agent.

He has previously posted on social media about how inmates are not given jobs but are instead subjected to a strict daily regimen and enforced TV watching, but this is the first time he has spoken in depth about his daily routine.

He likened the place to a “Chinese labour camp where everybody marches in a line and where video cameras are hung everywhere”. “There is constant control and a culture of snitching,” he added.

His favourite time of day is between 5am and 6am, when he reads in bed before the morning wake-up call. Like other inmates, he is subjected to more than eight hours of TV propaganda shows a day, often featuring patriotic films about the World War II or Russia’s Cold War achievements.

He said it had offered him a glimpse into “the ideology of the Putin regime: replacing the present and the future with the past”.

“After 22 years in power, Putin has nothing to offer to the country other than films about the victories of Soviet athletes in the 1970s.”

The prison colony outside the town of Vladimir was previously known for vicious beatings and violence, but now has a reputation for “psychological violence”, which sees the prison administration use constant surveillance and a lack of privacy to provoke a violent reaction.

“In my seven months here I have never been in a place without a CCTV camera,” Mr Navalny said.

“All the papers and notes that I take to meetings with my lawyers and bring back with me are photographed. I have never spoken to a single employee without being filmed.”

However, Mr Navalny said he aims to remain calm in prison, viewing it as a “practice of my Christianity”.

The lack of medical help and sleep deprivation that led him to go on a hunger strike in the spring no longer seems to be an issue.

The opposition leader also railed against the West’s failure to target Russian oligarchs, who he said have been propping up the Kremlin and “robbing Russia, making its people poorer and stealing a future from them”.

“The fact that sanctions still haven’t been imposed against oligarchs is a real disappointment,” he said.

“The Putin regime is a mafia gang. They are not the people who murder and jail others –but (Russians) were murdered and jailed in their name.”

Last year Mr Navalny survived a near-lethal poisoning in Siberia with what was later proven to have been Novichok, the same military-grade nerve agent used to attack former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018.

He was airlifted to Germany where he fully recovered before he returned to Russia in January, despite being threatened with criminal charges for failing to see his parole officer while in a coma.

The West has imposed a range of sanctions over his poisoning, most recently against several alleged Russian officers involved in the attack on him.

Since he was jailed, his organisation has been classified as an extremist group, leading to most of his allies facing criminal charges or going into exile.

However, Mr Navalny is upbeat about Russia’s future in the long run. “Opposition in Russia exists not because Alexei Navalny or someone else gives orders from a headquarters but because 30pc of the citizens, mostly the educated, urban populated, do not have political representation,” he said.

“Putin is not timeless both physically and politically. He could be ousted by protests and a revolution, or by a coup.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

