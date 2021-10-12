Alexei Navalny classed ‘a terrorist’ as worries grow that his jail term could be extended by a decade

Alexei Navalny has been in prison since the start of this year. Photo: Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny yesterday said that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist. However, he is no longer seen as an escape risk.

Mr Navalny said on Instagram that he had been summoned before a commission at the prison in Vladimir region, east of Moscow, which voted unanimously in favour of the change of status.

The designation marks a further escalation of official pressure against President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic, currently serving two-and-a-half years in prison for parole violations he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

Mr Navalny made light of the announcement, saying he welcomed the fact he was no longer designated as prone to escape and so would be subjected to less frequent night-time checks by guards.

“I was afraid they would demand that I kiss portraits of Putin and learn quotes from (former president) Dmitry Medvedev by heart, but there’s no need,” he said in the post, which was published with the help of his lawyers. “It’s just that there is now a sign over my bunk that I am a terrorist.”

There was no confirmation from Russian authorities of the change in Mr Navalny’s status, and the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) did not reply to a request for comment.

Mr Navalny was jailed after returning to Russia at the start of this year from Germany, where he underwent months of treatment to recover from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in Siberia in August 2020.

The Kremlin denied any involvement and has repeatedly said that his case is a matter for the prison service. President Putin takes pains to avoid mentioning his name.

Mr Navalny’s movement suffered a new blow in June when a court ruled its activities to be extremist. Many of his allies have had their homes raided or their freedom of movement restricted, and some have fled. Last month, Russia opened a new criminal case against Mr Navalny that could keep him in jail for a further decade.

RIA news agency said a Moscow court yesterday rejected an action by Mr Navalny against the prosecutor’s office over the blocking of his YouTube channel. The channel had advised Russians how to vote in a parliamentary election that went on to be won by the pro-Putin United Russia party.

Some of Mr Navalny’s supporters have criticised last week’s award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, saying Mr Navalny would have been a more deserving winner. Mr Muratov dedicated the prize to six of his paper’s journalists murdered for their work. He also said he would have given the award to Mr Navalny.