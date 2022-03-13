Alastair Campbell: My dinners with Putin

Alastair Campbell has seen Vladimir Putin up close. He came to know the Russian president while working as former British prime minister Tony Blair’s official spokesperson and press secretary.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent in Dublin this weekend, Campbell described the ‘arc’ of Putin’s transformation that he observed over several private talks, dinners and trips to one of his palaces.

During their first few conversations in 1999 he found Putin “someone who was very smart, quiet, timid, and who asked a lot of questions. But then, once we started to see him on his own territory, particularly after a couple of years, it became obvious he was very much feeling his own power — and you started to see a temper.”

In the beginning he recalls the meetings between Putin and Tony Blair as cordial. “We had a meeting with Putin in one of his ‘datchas’ somewhere in the middle of nowhere and what I remember about that was he and Tony played snooker together. They also had a joint phone call with [then US president George] Bush as a way of trying to normalise a sense of diplomacy — and that sort of felt like it was going in the right direction.

“Back then Putin was still making all the right kind of signals.”

The attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, he believes, was the key turning point in Putin’s transformation. “The real change I saw, on the day of 9/11, I can remember Tony Blair was making lots of calls and Putin was very much in ‘I told you so’ mode. Because, when he had been attacking Chechnya in 2000, he argued that he was taking on these Islamic fundamentalists who were trying to destroy Russia.”

The last time Campbell saw Putin was, he says, “the most extraordinary meeting I had ever been at in terms of diplomacy — because there absolutely was none.

“Putin just completely ripped into Blair in a way I can’t even describe. It was after the fall of Saddam and we were certainly still looking for the weapons of mass destruction. He was saying ‘America doesn’t obey any rules itself’ and ‘America only thinks about itself’... and ‘you just tag along with them.’”

When Blair tried to push back, he says Putin “just sat there clenching his jowls saying ‘don’t even try and answer — you know the truth, there is no point discussing this’.

“I remember when I came out David Manning, our main foreign policy adviser at the time, saying ‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life’.”

Campbell also noticed Putin had become “detached” and “a lot ruder” to the people around him. “He was being fawned over by butlers, he had stallions and an Olympic-sized swimming pool — you noticed the manifestations of wealth coming in.”

Putin brought Blair on a tour of his private quarters, and when the former prime minister returned he told Campbell “this is not good, this is like some place out of the Roman empire’.

Watching Putin today Campbell says: “I think in his mind, Putin may already think that we are in a world war.”

Although he doesn’t believe Putin is insane he says he can understand why people watching him would hold that view. Instead he believes every action — from the theatrics of sitting world leaders at the end of long tables to the invasion of Ukraine — comes down to one thing: “the reassertion of Russian power.”

On whether he believes Putin could use nuclear weapons he says: “The Russians have a slightly different view of nuclear weapons. They are wired into their thinking of defence strategy — battlefield nuclear weapons rather than long-range strategic missiles.

“I don’t think we should kid ourselves that it’s going to be quick or it’s going to be easy.”