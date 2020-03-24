Alarm at proposal to allow Hungary leader to rule by decree indefinitely

Viktor Orban would have sweeping new powers to rule by decree indefinitely under the new plans. Photo: Reuters

Hungary's parliament is considering legislation granting Prime Minister Viktor Orban sweeping new powers to rule by decree indefinitely.

Human rights groups have warned against giving the far-right leader "carte blanche" to extend draconian restrictions without any clause that would see the crackdown lifted after the Covid-19 crisis is over.

The emergency powers bill would bring in jail sentences for anyone thought to be spreading false information, and would allow Mr Orban to keep issuing decrees for as long as he deems necessary.

"A carte blanche mandate for the Hungarian government with no sunset clause is not the panacea to the emergency caused by the Covid-19 virus in Hungary," warned four human rights groups, including the Hungarian Helsinki Committee and Amnesty International, in a joint statement.

"We need strong rule of law safeguards and proportional and necessary emergency measures, not unlimited government rule by decree that can last beyond the actual epidemic crisis."

Mr Orban has already closed schools, borders to foreign citizens, and limited opening of shops and restaurants.

The government declared a state of emergency on March 11, valid for 15 days and aims to extend the measures. Opposition parties said they wanted an all-party discussion about the bill yesterday.

"The aim of the proposal is ... to allow Hungary's government to create and keep in effect its special decrees", even if parliament does not hold a session due to coronavirus in 2020, the bill said.

"No one knows how long we have to maintain this state of crisis," said Máté Kocsis, head of Mr Orban's Fidesz party's parliamentary group.

Mr Kocsis said the government wants to pass the bill in an accelerated procedure, which needs support from 80pc of politicians.

The proposal raised concerns as it would give the government practically unlimited powers without a clear timeframe, said liberal think tank Political Capital. "There is no rational explanation in the current situation for the extension of the state of emergency indefinitely," it said.

Mr Orban's spokesman Zoltan Kovacs rejected criticisms of the bill on Twitter. He tweeted: "It's a state of emergency, btw. Lives are at stake."

Hungary has seen 107 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven people have died, said John Hopkins University.

In 2015, during the peak of the migration crisis, Hungary declared a state of emergency which has been in effect ever since, even though the number of migrants has fallen.

Fidesz was suspended from the European People's Party group in the European Parliament over its record on respect for the rule of law, freedom of the press and minorities' rights.

Irish Independent