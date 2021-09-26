Airport closes as La Palma volcano eruptions intensify

Lava and smoke rise following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma on September 25, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Volcanic explosions spewed red-hot lava high into the air on La Palma yesterday as a new emission vent opened, forcing the Spanish island to close its airport and causing long queues for boats off the island.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began erupting last Sunday, is entering a new explosive phase. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said the new emission vent was to the west of the principle vent.

The institute said the volcano’s cone had broken. “It is not unusual in this type of eruption that the cone of the volcano fractures. A crater is formed that does not support its own weight and the cone breaks,” the institute reported.

On Friday, Spanish firefighters said they were withdrawing from the area “due to the intensification of explosive phenomena”.

Evacuations currently in place will be maintained for another 24 hours as a precaution.

The volcano has spewed out thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since it began erupting.

La Palma, with a population of 83,000, is one of an archipelago making up the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.

It last erupted 50 years ago, in 1971. Scientists are unsure how long this eruption will last.