Airline tells female staff they need a doctor's note to wear flat shoes

Norwegian Air has told its female staff that they must carry a doctor's note at all times if they want to wear flat shoes.

The airline, which has been fiercely criticised, told its women employees they must wear heels which are at least 2cm tall, in a 22-page dress code. Women are required to have a doctor's note at all times and update it every six months if they want to wear flat shoes.

Norway's largest airline has been accused of being trapped in a "'Mad Men' universe" - a reference to a popular US period drama which portrays the sexist and patriarchal attitudes of the 1960s.

"It is almost comical that we face these issues in 2019," Ingrid Hodnebo, a women's spokesperson for the country's Socialist Left Party, told Norwegian newspaper 'VG'.

"While the rest of society has moved on, Norwegian is stuck in the 'Mad Men' universe from the 1950s and '60s".

Norwegian Air said staff are allowed to wear flat shoes in the cabin and the doctor's note refers to female footwear when worn outside the cabin. (© Independent News Service)

