Airline fined over ‘sexist’ lipstick and high heels dress code

Vueling was fined €30,000 Expand

Vueling was fined €30,000

Joanna Whitehead

Airline Vueling has been fined by the Catalonian authorities after imposing “sexist” appearance regulations on flight attendants.

The Spanish low-cost carrier was issued with a €30,000 fine after a complaint was filed by Stavla, the union representing cabin crew working for the airline.

