| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Airbus and Air France acquitted of manslaughter over 2009 crash that killed 228 people including three Irish doctors

Irish victims of the Air France crash: Jane Deasy, Eithne Walls and Aisling Butler Expand
Workers unload debris, belonging to crashed Air France flight AF447, from the Brazilian Navy&rsquo;s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, northeast of Brazil, Sunday, June 14, 2009 (Eraldo Peres/AP/PA) Expand

Close

Irish victims of the Air France crash: Jane Deasy, Eithne Walls and Aisling Butler

Irish victims of the Air France crash: Jane Deasy, Eithne Walls and Aisling Butler

Workers unload debris, belonging to crashed Air France flight AF447, from the Brazilian Navy&rsquo;s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, northeast of Brazil, Sunday, June 14, 2009 (Eraldo Peres/AP/PA)

Workers unload debris, belonging to crashed Air France flight AF447, from the Brazilian Navy’s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, northeast of Brazil, Sunday, June 14, 2009 (Eraldo Peres/AP/PA)

/

Irish victims of the Air France crash: Jane Deasy, Eithne Walls and Aisling Butler

Nicolas Vaux-Montagny

A French court has acquitted Airbus and Air France of manslaughter charges over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 from Rio to Paris.

The accident killed 228 people and led to lasting changes in aircraft safety measures.

Most Watched

Privacy