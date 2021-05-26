Air traffic control tricked pilot to divert with bomb claim

The Ryanair plane, carrying opposition figure Roman Protasevich, which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk in Belarus after a bomb threat. Photo: AP

Belarusian air traffic controllers tricked the pilot of the aircraft carrying journalist Roman Protasevich into landing in Minsk by claiming a bomb on board would explode if it continued to its destination.

Ryanair flight 4978 was transiting Belarusian airspace en-route from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday when air traffic controllers told the pilot that he was carrying an explosive device that would detonate “over Vilnius”. A transcript of parts of the conversation released by Belarus’ ministry of transport shows that the pilot at least twice requested details about the source of the information after receiving evasive answers.

At 9:30am local time, Minsk air traffic control hailed the aircraft and said: “For your information, we have information from special services that you have bomb on board and it can be activated over Vilnius.”

When the pilot asked for the source of the warning and where it was issued from, the controller replied: “Airport security staff informed they received e-mail” and that the warning was “shared to several airports”.

“Again, this recommendation to divert to Minsk where did it come from? Where did it come from?” the pilot asked.

“Company? Did it come from departure airport authorities or arrival airport authorities?”

The air traffic controller replied: “This is our recommendations.”

At 9:47am the pilot declared a Mayday and changed course for Minsk.

Pilots are obliged to follow such instructions in the case of a bomb threat or interception, and aviation experts said he had little choice but to comply.

