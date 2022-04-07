Air France plane ‘went nuts’ before aborted landing

Air-safety investigators have opened an inquiry after an Air France plane “went nuts” on its approach to land at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Pilots were forced to abort their landing as they struggled to control the Boeing 777 jet on Tuesday.

In a cockpit recording, pilots can be heard battling with the aircraft’s controls while emergency alarms sound.

Alerting air-traffic controllers to the crisis, one says: “Wait! Stop, stop!... I’ll call you back! I’ll call you back!”

He later adds: “The aeroplane is pretty much going nuts.”

The air-traffic controller responds: “I’ve seen on the radar, it swayed to the left.”

Air France said it “regrets the discomfort felt by customers”.

French air-safety officials described it as a “serious incident” after retrieving data about the aborted landing.

Officials from the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety said officials had noted: “Instability of flight controls on final, go-around, hard controls, flight path oscillations.”

Black boxes containing the flight data and the cockpit conversations had been recovered and were being analysed, the bureau said.

AirLive.net first reported the aborted landing. A spokesman for Air France told the website: “The crew of flight AF011 on April 4 from New York JFK to Paris-CDG aborted their landing sequence and performed a go-around due to a technical incident during the approach. The crew mastered the situation and landed the aircraft normally after a second approach.”

Boeing said it was a matter for French air-safety investigators to deal with and declined to comment further.

Shares in Boeing fell more than 5pc in New York yesterday. The stock has lost almost a third of its value in the past 12 months, leaving the company worth $105bn.

In February last year, Boeing grounded almost 130 of the 777 planes around the world after a United Airlines jet suffered a fiery engine failure shortly after taking off from Denver bound for Hawaii. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]