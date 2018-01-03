Aftermath of car park fire caught in dramatic pictures

Rows of burnt-out cars are visible in the seven-storey building at the Liverpool Echo Arena which was engulfed in a 1,000C inferno on New Year's Eve after a Land Rover burst into flames.

The aftermath of the blaze was captured in the photographs released by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and shows the shells of the blackened vehicles.

A cordon remains in place around the car park which is expected to be demolished.