Aftermath of car park fire caught in dramatic pictures
Photographs which show the destruction caused by a huge fire that destroyed up to 1,600 vehicles in a city centre car park have been released.
Rows of burnt-out cars are visible in the seven-storey building at the Liverpool Echo Arena which was engulfed in a 1,000C inferno on New Year's Eve after a Land Rover burst into flames.
The aftermath of the blaze was captured in the photographs released by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and shows the shells of the blackened vehicles.
A cordon remains in place around the car park which is expected to be demolished.
Motorists abandoned their cars and fled along with 4,000 people who were evacuated as the final event of the Liverpool International Horse Show was called off at the Echo Arena.
Merseyside chief fire officer Dan Stephens said the fire could have been stopped earlier if sprinklers had been fitted in the building.
Irish Independent