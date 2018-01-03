News Europe

Wednesday 3 January 2018

Aftermath of car park fire caught in dramatic pictures

The burnt-out shell of the car park, with more than 1,000 vehicles inside. Photo: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service/PA
Kim Pilling

Photographs which show the destruction caused by a huge fire that destroyed up to 1,600 vehicles in a city centre car park have been released.

Rows of burnt-out cars are visible in the seven-storey building at the Liverpool Echo Arena which was engulfed in a 1,000C inferno on New Year's Eve after a Land Rover burst into flames.

Some of the burnt out cars in the multi-storey car park near to the Echo Arena on Liverpool's waterfront. Photo: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service/PA
The aftermath of the blaze was captured in the photographs released by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and shows the shells of the blackened vehicles.

A cordon remains in place around the car park which is expected to be demolished.

Motorists abandoned their cars and fled along with 4,000 people who were evacuated as the final event of the Liverpool International Horse Show was called off at the Echo Arena.

Merseyside chief fire officer Dan Stephens said the fire could have been stopped earlier if sprinklers had been fitted in the building.

The huge fire destroyed around 1,400 vehicles in the car park after the blaze broke out in an old Land Rover. Photo: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service/PA
