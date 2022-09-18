After this latest defeat, can Russia even be considered a second-rate military power?

A Ukrainian mourns next to a coffin with the body of his sister-in-arms Olga Simonova, who quit Russia in 2014 to fight for Ukraine - but was recently killed by Russian troops

‘You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.”

So said Leon Trotsky, the military leader of the murderous Red Army that brought the Bolsheviks to power in Russia.

We in Europe have in recent months been given several sharp reminders of the truth of that statement.

This is because Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is a version of unrestricted warfare — a modern form of military combat that is multidimensional. It includes cyber attacks, information wars, economic assaults and, of course, kinetic warfare of the traditional battlefield type.

One of the principal implications of unrestricted warfare is that the consequences of what happens on the battlefield are not confined to the battlefield.

Taken completely by surprise, the Russian army panicked

Last week’s collapse of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region was both surprising and unprecedented, but it was not the result of simple luck.

The Ukrainian high command had unexpectedly turned the tables on their Russian counterparts by using the oldest trick in the military playbook — deception.

But for deception to work in this type of information warfare it had to be credible — and it was.

For two months, Ukraine had telegraphed its intention of launching a major offensive to liberate Kherson in the south. This gave Russian military planners time to redeploy soldiers, including elite troops, from the northern Kharkiv region down to Kherson (see map).

That meant up to 30,000 Russian troops were situated west of the Dnipro River, which Ukraine then proceeded to trap there, cutting off their supply lines and escape routes by destroying the Dnipro bridges.

With Russian commanders preoccupied trying to save their isolated troops, Ukraine abruptly altered the point of attack to the north.

Ukraine began to test Russian resistance along its now weakened northern defence lines around Kharkiv. Taken completely by surprise, the Russian army panicked.

Russian soldiers fled in a disorganised and demoralised retreat, abandoning arms, ammunition and lots of armoured vehicles, including tanks.

As a result, much of the territory that Russia had conquered over the previous five months — at a massive cost in lives lost — was abandoned in just five days.

To the surprise of everyone (including, one suspects, the Ukraine military) the resultant Russian rout saw Ukraine take back the whole Kharkiv region. It was a staggering reversal of fortune.

If this continues, the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk could also come back under Ukrainian control soon. Even Donets, the main city of the Donbas region, is in danger of being recaptured.

TV anger was not directed at Putin — but at the Russian military command

Yet, back in February, just a few days before Putin invaded, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told the US Congress that Ukraine would fall within 72 hours of a full-scale Russian invasion.

Incredibly, seven months later the Ukrainian army is simultaneously mounting two successful counteroffensives.

Part of Putin’s calculation in invading Ukraine was to reassert Moscow’s claim to global power status. However, Russia’s repeated displays of military ineptitude — and especially this latest fiasco — have exposed this claim as entirely bogus.

On current performance, Russia would hardly qualify as even a second-tier military power.

As the invasion was a Putin-inspired initiative, it will be extremely difficult for him to avoid the negative repercussions of an escalating military debacle.

It has already caused intensely heated debates on state-controlled prime-time TV.

Last week, Moscow’s TV studios were abuzz with angry pundits being openly critical of the failures of what, in their agitated state, they called the “war”, abandoning the official “special military operation” appellation.

But none of this indicates the emergence of democratic dissent.

Significantly, the TV anger was not directed at Putin — but at the Russian military command. These were right-wing Russian nationalists incensed at their army’s failure to deliver what they had been promised: the obliteration of Ukraine.

Their prescription for victory was simple: double-down with a more expansive invasion.

The whole performance may also have been a regime-sanctioned softening-up exercise, to prepare the Russian public for what might be Putin’s next move.

Putin’s efforts to induce political hypothermia across Europe this winter may also be faltering. As things stand, his energy freeze is looking less likely to succeed than it did even a few weeks ago.

Putin may be forced to call a general mobilisation

Thanks to a successful EU coordination campaign, European gas stocks are almost 90pc full — and, just as significantly, current wholesale gas prices are about half what they were in August.

Having moved decisively to undermine Putin’s stranglehold on gas supplies, barring a severe winter, the EU may have averted the worst-case energy scenarios.

With his army in disarray and his energy gambit falling short, Putin may be forced to consider some riskier options.

The nuclear option is clearly there, but as this would mean some version of Armageddon, including for him and Russia, it’s unlikely he’ll take that route. He could also decide to negotiate, but at this point Ukraine would not be interested.

A more likely scenario is that Putin may be forced to do something that, up to now, he has strenuously resisted — a general mobilisation.

This would entail declaring war, with implications which Nato might have difficulty ignoring. It also carries potentially major domestic downsides, because conscription could become the catalyst for large-scale resistance to his regime.

As we watch Russia’s war machine begin to disintegrate, it’s incredible to think that just seven months ago, most of Ukraine’s army were farmers, factory workers, nurses, teachers, lawyers and dentists — with no military training. Yet, this force is beginning to prevail against a numerically superior enemy.

Napoleon, a man with a fine understanding of the nuts and bolts of military conflict, identified the most salient aspect of human agency in warfare: “The morale is to the physical as three is to one.”

Despite the enormous odds they faced, when no one, not even their allies, gave them a snowball’s chance in hell, it was high morale that kept the Ukrainian army going. By contrast, low morale will continue to bedevil Putin’s ‘special military operation’ — and there’s little he can do about it.