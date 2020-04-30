| 9.1°C Dublin

After six weeks, the Spanish police are getting off my case

Beach ball: a boy plays with his father after Spain relaxed its six-week lockdown restrictions on children

Beach ball: a boy plays with his father after Spain relaxed its six-week lockdown restrictions on children

AFP via Getty Images

When they emerged, the children of Cádiz were bleary-eyed. They poured on to the streets. Legs and arms didn't seem to work quite as they remembered. But when they limbered up, they started to run and jump again. They ran, scooted and cycled down to the beach with the balls and toys they had not used in what seemed like an age, as novel as gifts on Christmas morning.

It had been six weeks since Spain put in place the most restrictive lockdown regime in Europe. When it came, it came hard and fast. On the night of Thursday March 12, we were told our children would be out of school for two weeks from Monday. We debated taking a tent and going to the mountains. We had been here since January and planned to stay until August while I wrote a book about taoisigh. The thought of returning to Ireland did not occur to us.

Coronavirus had arrived in Spain and there was a lot of talk about it, but no one seemed too concerned. It was a problem in Madrid, but even in the capital there had been fewer than 100 deaths. We didn't yet know how bad it would get for them. On Friday, March 13, bars and restaurants in Cádiz were still full. That night, Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister, announced a "state of alarm" would come into effect at midnight on Saturday.