When they emerged, the children of Cádiz were bleary-eyed. They poured on to the streets. Legs and arms didn't seem to work quite as they remembered. But when they limbered up, they started to run and jump again. They ran, scooted and cycled down to the beach with the balls and toys they had not used in what seemed like an age, as novel as gifts on Christmas morning.

It had been six weeks since Spain put in place the most restrictive lockdown regime in Europe. When it came, it came hard and fast. On the night of Thursday March 12, we were told our children would be out of school for two weeks from Monday. We debated taking a tent and going to the mountains. We had been here since January and planned to stay until August while I wrote a book about taoisigh. The thought of returning to Ireland did not occur to us.

Coronavirus had arrived in Spain and there was a lot of talk about it, but no one seemed too concerned. It was a problem in Madrid, but even in the capital there had been fewer than 100 deaths. We didn't yet know how bad it would get for them. On Friday, March 13, bars and restaurants in Cádiz were still full. That night, Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister, announced a "state of alarm" would come into effect at midnight on Saturday.

There was to be no movement within the country. The fear was that people would escape Madrid to their holiday homes on the coast, taking the virus with them. We weren't going to the mountains. On Saturday, the beach in Cádiz was still busy, but a council worker came to put up a red flag. Everyone ignored it. But the streets were noticeably quieter.

On Sunday morning, the city was dead. This is normal on Sundays in Spain, where everything shuts. It was on Monday it became clear that something had changed. Lockdown days lacked any rhythm. The noise of people was gone. Adults were allowed out only to go to the supermarket or pharmacy. Everything else was shut.

You could walk your dog, but only within 200 metres of your home. My dog became over-walked, but even then there was little relief from getting out and about.

People passed each other with their heads down as if on some guilty assignation. The black mood was made worse by the police, who enforced the lockdown with a severity that surprised me.

On my early morning dog walks, the lighthouse I used to walk to felt like a searchlight. I tried to figure out how I could go for a swim in the sea. I learned to tell the approach of a police car from the sound of its engine, but there was no pattern to their patrols. I was stopped and questioned frequently. The police in Spain are aggressive, yelling "get home, now!" even when you are close to your home. I learned to bite my lip.

The Spanish authorities have given out over 750,000 fines for lockdown violations. One person got fined for walking his fish, another for renting out his dog.

Dogs were lucky. Children, not so much. Nobody in government seemed to think about children. They had just disappeared. In a country where 80pc of the population lives in apartments, most children had no access to fresh air. We are fortunate enough to have a roof space where we could take exercises. There were disputes among neighbours between who thought the kids should be allowed to play on the roof and those who didn't. The police were called. We won that battle. Many others have no access to roofs.

The novelty of the first few weeks was replaced by depression. Kids stayed up later and got up later. We've tried home-schooling with varying degrees of failure. We wondered whether we should try to get home, but we had planned this adventure for years. We were not ready to give up yet.

When self-pity got the better of me, it went when I chatted to some of the homeless on the seafront. There's a vibrant homeless community in Cádiz, coming from all over northern Europe attracted by a good climate and a low cost of living. But lockdown is harder on them. Any chance to hustle a few euro for a bottle of something is gone. Their twice-daily meals from the council and charities became daily meals. Many of them have aged visibly.

There now seems to be an end to this. Children got out last Sunday. Tomorrow adults will be allowed out for walks and to take exercise. The police presence has already become less intimidating.

Cádiz was never badly affected by the coronavirus. Just five people have died from it in a city about the size of Limerick. The hospitals waited for an onslaught that never happened, probably thanks to the severe lockdown. The Madrid government has announced that in the provinces with fewer cases, the de-escalation will happen sooner. Shops and hairdressers will open on the week after next. Schools might open in mid-May, and bars and restaurants are expected to reopen on May 25.

Most of us have a 'thing' that they miss the most. With the law off my case, I'm ready for my first swim.