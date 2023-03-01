| 5.4°C Dublin

After 700 years, scientists solve mystery of sea monster of Norse legend

The mythical creature was said to have massive jaws and prey on other marine life... not unlike a whale (right) Expand

Sarah Knapton

The dreaded sea monster “hafgufa” of Norse legend was said to emit an irresistible perfume that lured fish straight into its open mouth while it lay stationary in the water.

In the 14th-century saga of Orvar-Odds, the creature was said to stay largely beneath the waves, only breaching the surface so it could open its massive jaws, and wait patiently for prey to sail between its treacherous teeth.

