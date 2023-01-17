| -2.9°C Dublin

Close

After 30 years on the run, mafia boss picked up by police at suburban clinic in Sicily

Messina Denaro (60) was being treated by cancer

A handout photo shows Matteo Messina Denaro Italy's most wanted mafia boss after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. Expand
A screengrab taken from a video shows Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most wanted mafia boss after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. Expand
Carabinieri Police arrive at the hospital where Italy's most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Igor Petyx/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. Expand

Close

A handout photo shows Matteo Messina Denaro Italy's most wanted mafia boss after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

A handout photo shows Matteo Messina Denaro Italy's most wanted mafia boss after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

A screengrab taken from a video shows Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most wanted mafia boss after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

A screengrab taken from a video shows Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most wanted mafia boss after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Carabinieri Police arrive at the hospital where Italy's most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Igor Petyx/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Carabinieri Police arrive at the hospital where Italy's most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Igor Petyx/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

/

A handout photo shows Matteo Messina Denaro Italy's most wanted mafia boss after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023. Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Wladimiro Pantaleone

Italy's most wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested by armed police at a suburban hospital in Sicily yesterday, where the man who has been on the run since 1993 was being treated for cancer.

Nicknamed ‘Diabolik’ and ‘U Siccu’ (The Skinny One), Messina Denaro had been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, crimes that shocked the nation and sparked a crackdown on Cosa Nostra.

Most Watched

Privacy