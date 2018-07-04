Actresses highlight 'empowering' importance of #MeToo at Wimbledon

Actresses Joely Richardson and Floella Benjamin have spoken out about how important it is for women and young girls to have a voice through the #MeToo campaign.

Actresses Joely Richardson and Floella Benjamin have spoken out about how important it is for women and young girls to have a voice through the #MeToo campaign.

Both stars were speaking at Wimbledon yesterday before taking to Centre Court to watch the tennis. They were asked about comments make by Judy Murray earlier in the week in which she urged women tennis players to speak out if they have experienced abuse on tour.

Murray, who is the mother of former Wimbledon winners Andy and Jamie Murray, said high-profile players should make their voices heard if they are aware of others suffering.

She highlighted player-coach relationships as an area of potential concern, and believes young women are particularly vulnerable.

Benjamin said: "There is abuse everywhere. Everyone needs to understand that they never have to say 'I will do anything' to get what they want. Fortunately there are people who will listen, there are people who are there to protect and support them.

"There are lots of children and young people who go through that and hopefully they can be encouraged to come forward."

She added that young people and tennis players who have been abused have nothing to be ashamed of, or nothing to feel guilty about.

While Richardson said she could not comment directly on Murray's comments, she supported the #MeToo campaign. She said: "It has been an extraordinary year, and it is great that women have a voice. So I am thrilled this movement has started and women are empowered."

Irish Independent