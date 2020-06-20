Actors given go-ahead for French kissing

Until this week, actors had to observe guidelines that made it impossible to shoot intimate scenes. Stock image

L'Amour is in the air and on camera again as France has given its film stars the green light to kiss, provided they have been tested for coronavirus.

"No, the kiss is not dead," Franck Riester, the culture minister, said yesterday when asked if social distancing had put an end to the love scenes that are so crucial in French films.

Film shoots resumed earlier this month in France, to the relief of actors and directors, but "they waited a bit before kissing", Mr Riester said.

French cinemas are to reopen on Monday after a three-month closure because of the pandemic, but risk remaining half empty because audience members must remain at least a metre apart, unless they can prove they live at the same address.

Until this week, actors had to observe guidelines that made it impossible to shoot intimate scenes, and filmmakers were urged to rewrite screenplays, change shots or use digital subterfuge to avoid spreading Covid-19.

Mr Riester said the government has set up a €50m emergency fund to compensate French filmmakers for the prolonged shutdown and cover costs from halts if an actor or member of the film crew is found to have the virus. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent