Actor replaced in BBC drama after sexual assault claims

British actor Christian Cooke will take on the role of Mickey Argyll, and Westwick's scenes will be reshot later this month.

The BBC previously pulled the drama from its Christmas schedules after two actresses accused Westwick of sexual assault, claims which the 'Gossip Girl' star denies.

Cooke will join other cast members including Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Matthew Goode, Anthony Boyle, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Ella Purnell and Alice Eve.