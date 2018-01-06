Actor replaced in BBC drama after sexual assault claims
Ed Westwick is to be replaced in the BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation 'Ordeal by Innocence' after he was accused of sexual assault.
British actor Christian Cooke will take on the role of Mickey Argyll, and Westwick's scenes will be reshot later this month.
The BBC previously pulled the drama from its Christmas schedules after two actresses accused Westwick of sexual assault, claims which the 'Gossip Girl' star denies.
Cooke will join other cast members including Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Matthew Goode, Anthony Boyle, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Ella Purnell and Alice Eve.
Cooke's credits include 'The Art Of More', 'The Promise' and 'Cemetery Junction'.
Announcing that it was pulling the drama from its Christmas schedules, the BBC previously said in a statement: "These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment but until these matters are resolved we will not include 'Ordeal By Innocence' in the schedules."
Irish Independent