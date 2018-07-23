Acid thrown on boy (3) in shop attack

A three-year-old boy has been discharged from hospital after he suffered serious burns in a deliberate acid attack.

The toddler was in a pushchair with his family in a shop in Worcester, in the UK, on Saturday afternoon when a corrosive substance was "thrown or sprayed" over him.

He was treated in hospital for burns to his face and one arm.

Chief Superintendent Mark Travis said the boy is now recovering at home with his family.

He told Sky News: "A young family were out shopping and a substance appears to either have been thrown or sprayed towards a three-year-old child who was in a pushchair."

He added: "We are uncertain about the long-term implications of those burns, but we do hope that these won't be life-changing injuries."

Chief Supt Travis renewed the appeal for information about three men seen in images released by police. He said the men were in the shop at the time and were "in very close proximity to the little boy".

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Irish Independent