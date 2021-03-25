About turn for Angela Merkel: Germany’s five-day Easter shutdown is abruptly cancelled

German Chancellor Angela Merkel last night dropped plans for a five-day shutdown in Germany over Easter, which had prompted confusion and criticism.

She called the idea a mistake and apologised to Germans.

Ms Merkel announced the decision after a hastily arranged video conference with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions.

The same group, faced with rising coronavirus infections, had on Tuesday come up with the unexpected plan for tighter restrictions over Easter.

The plan had been to make Holy Thursday a “rest day” with all shops closed, and allow only supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday.

Since Good Friday and Easter Monday are already national holidays, that would have created a five-day shutdown of public life – on top of existing lockdown restrictions, which have been extended to April 18.

The plan raised many logistical and legal questions, and also was criticised because there was no public discussion of it before it emerged on Tuesday night.

“The idea of an Easter shutdown was drawn up with the best intentions, because we must urgently manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic,” Ms Merkel said. “However, the idea... was a mistake. There were good reasons for it, but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time.

“This mistake is my mistake alone, because in the end I bear ultimate responsibility for everything,” she told reporters.

“A mistake must be called a mistake, and above all it must be corrected – and if possible, that has to happen in time.

“At the same time, of course I know that this whole matter triggers more uncertainty – I regret that deeply and I apologise to all citizens,” she said.



Infection numbers in Germany have been rising again as the more contagious British variant of the virus has become dominant throughout the country.

Germany has registered more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago.

The Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control centre, also reported 15,815 new confirmed daily cases yesterday, up from 13,435 new daily cases a week ago.



Restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities remain closed in Germany.

A plan drawn up earlier this month to allow limited reopenings – of shops, for example – features an “emergency brake” under which regions are supposed to reimpose restrictions when the number of weekly infections exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents on three consecutive days.

Germany as a whole is currently recording 108 weekly new cases per 100,000 residents nationwide, with wide regional variations.

Ms Merkel’s about-turn came as polls show declining support for her centre-right Union bloc, which benefited from her perceived good management of the pandemic last year.

It has been weighed down of late by a scandal over alleged profiteering from mask-procurement deals by a few lawmakers.

And Germany’s vaccination campaign has made a slow start, with 9.5pc of the population receiving at least a first shot and 4.2pc receiving both doses by Tuesday.

German authorities have vowed to speed up the inoculation campaign, and also to expand testing.

