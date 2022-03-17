About 20 Irish men have travelled to Ukraine to join the army there fighting against Russian forces.

There have not been any reports of Irish casualties to date.

The men travelled from Ireland to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion following Ukrainian president Zelensky’s call for foreign fighters to come and join the war effort.

Speaking to the Irish Independent earlier this month after her husband travelled to Ukraine to fight, Laois woman Maryna Binko said regular text messages let her know her husband is still well.

“I am good as long as I get the text messages every two hours,” Ms Binko said.

“I know then that Vadym is alive, that he is OK. But I don’t know exactly where they are, what they are doing. I don’t need to know this information because it’s not safe for him for me to know this information.”

Vadym, a grounds maintenance worker at the Rosenallis GAA grounds in Laois, took the courageous decision to fly home on February 27, following a call from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenesky to citizens living abroad. The father of three has lived in Ireland for 20 years.

“I sit all day and night waiting on the messages to come in,” said Ms Binko.

“I spoke with him this morning and that’s why I am calm, because for now he is safe.”

Ms Binko (35) works as a bookkeeper and has been married to her husband for nine years. The couple share their home with their two children, Ben (15) and Veronica (7).

Her extended family are still living in Ukraine, as well as Vadym’s daughter from a previous marriage.

“Vadym’s daughter is an adult and she lives with her boyfriend in Kyiv,” she explained.

“Ben is very close to her, and since last Thursday he has found things very difficult. Then when his dad left it was even harder. After the war started, Vadym’s daughter moved to [the] north with her boyfriend. Her boyfriend’s mother lives in a small village and they decided it was safer there. They are safe so far.”

Explaining her husband’s decision to leave the safety of Ireland to fight against Russian forces, Ms Binko said that while she was concerned for his safety, she understood his reasons.

“We did not expect war,” she said. “Although we had been watching how things were developing, Vadym and I did not believe this would happen.

“My father lives in a small village in Ukraine and we had been getting messages from him about what was going on. I have friends that I grew up with sending information and pictures of their kids sleeping in shelters.

“Vadym couldn’t look at this. Then his daughter is over there and he said, ‘I will never forgive myself if I just sit here and watch all this on the news’.

“I didn’t try and stop him. If it wasn’t for the kids, I would go there myself and try to help. You can help in the hospitals, or cooking, helping make Molotov cocktails, there would be many ways I could help.”



