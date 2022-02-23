A violation of international law and the beginning of an invasion, warns Biden

A man with an anti-Putin sign at a protest in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol yesterday

Joe Biden warned last night that Russian President Vladimir Putin had begun to invade Ukraine and was preparing to advance further into the country, potentially bringing “untold suffering to millions of people” in an all-out war.

The US president said: “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. He’s setting up a rationale to go much further.”

Mr Biden announced plans to sanction Russian banks and oligarchs, and to “cut off” the Russian government from Western financing.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney indicated last night that this would have an impact on Russian money moving through financial services in Ireland.

“That flow of Russian money through the IFSC in Dublin, just like through other European capitals, will be interrupted and targeted by sanctions,” Mr Coveney said.

When asked on RTEÉ’s Prime Time would there be specific measures on Russian money going through the IFSC, he said: “No, but they will be linked to broader financial services and banking and individual oligarchs and will undoubtedly impact on the Irish financial services sector, like they will for the rest of the EU, to ensure that Russian money, trade and investment that comes with that, is part of the sanctions package.”

In his speech last night, Mr Biden said: “If Russia goes further with its invasion we stand prepared to go further with sanctions. Russia will pay an even steeper price if it continues its aggression.”

Meanwhile, Mr Putin escalated the prospects of a devastating conflict as he backed the territorial claims of pro-Russian separatists over the entire regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

His recognition of the expanded borders of Donetsk and Luhansk, not just the one third of those regions the separatists control, increased the risk as it laid claim to more Ukrainian territory.

Western officials increasingly believe Mr Putin wants to launch a full invasion, a move that could lead to thousands of casualties.

The Russian president said it was “impossible to predict” how far into Ukraine his troops would go and it would “depend on the specific situation on the ground”.

It came as a wave of new sanctions were announced by the United States, EU and Britain, including a decision by Germany to halt certification of the key Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

Mr Biden called Mr Putin’s assertion that Donetsk and Luhansk were no longer part of Ukraine “bizarre”.

He accused the Russian president of offering a “twisted” version of history.

Gas prices jumped after Germany said it would not proceed with Nord Stream 2, threatening steeper bills for consumers and higher petrol prices.

Mr Biden said Americans face increased energy prices. He said: “Defending freedom will have costs.”

Mr Putin said the only way for Ukraine to end the crisis was to give up ambitions to join Nato, to declare neutrality, “demilitarise” and give up any claim to Crimea.

He added, “we expect, and I want to underline this, that all the difficult questions will be solved during negotiations” between Kyiv and the separatist leadership.

Russia withdrew its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, and its legislature voted to approve the deployment of troops outside Russia.

Mr Putin refused to confirm that Russian troops were in Donetsk and Luhansk, but Nato said they were and put jets on high alert.

Convoys of military vehicles were seen heading towards the Ukrainian border, including “Rosgvardia” national guard units that analysts believe would be used to occupy territory held against the will of local people.

Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian defence minister, said the country’s troops should get ready for war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, last night ordered the call-up of army reservists but stopped short of ordering a full mobilisation.

He accused Russia of destroying the chance for peace and said Ukraine would make no territorial concessions.

In the southern coastal city of Mariupol last night, hundreds of Ukrainians protested against Russia’s territorial grab.

The city sits inside the expanded borders recognised by Mr Putin and is at an even greater risk of invasion.

Citizens of the Ukrainian-held parts of Donetsk and Luhansk yesterday said they were buying weapons in anticipation of a Russian attempt to capture their homes.

The US initially declined to call Mr Putin’s decision to send “peacekeeping” forces into Donetsk and Luhansk an “invasion”. But Mr Biden later said: “Russia has now undeniably moved against Ukraine.

“Who, in the Lord’s name, does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbours? This is a flagrant violation of international law.”

He said Mr Putin was “carving out a chunk of Ukraine”.

He added: “We believe Russia is poised to go much further and launch a massive military attack against Ukraine.”

The US president said he was imposing “full blocking” on two large Russian financial institutions and “comprehensive sanctions” on Russian debt.

He said he would soon impose sanctions on “Russia’s elites and their family members” because they should “share the pain”.

The US president added: “I have authorised additional movements of US forces and equipment, already stationed in Europe, to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

