| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

‘A very bad development’ – second night of violence in Georgian capital over law ‘inspired by Kremlin’

Police use a water cannon to deter protesters attempting to break through barriers outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. Photo: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters Expand

Close

Police use a water cannon to deter protesters attempting to break through barriers outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. Photo: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

Police use a water cannon to deter protesters attempting to break through barriers outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. Photo: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

Police use a water cannon to deter protesters attempting to break through barriers outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. Photo: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Thousands of people staged a second straight day of protests in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, rallying outside parliament against a “foreign agents” law which critics say is inspired by the Kremlin and signals an authoritarian shift.

As night fell, police used water cannon and stun grenades to push back a few dozen people after they broke through a metal barrier erected some distance from the parliament.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy