‘A very bad development’ – second night of violence in Georgian capital over law ‘inspired by Kremlin’

Thousands of people staged a second straight day of protests in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, rallying outside parliament against a “foreign agents” law which critics say is inspired by the Kremlin and signals an authoritarian shift.

As night fell, police used water cannon and stun grenades to push back a few dozen people after they broke through a metal barrier erected some distance from the parliament.

The mooted new law was given initial backing yesterday, paving the way for onerous registration requirements to be imposed on media outlets, NGOs and any organisations with ties abroad.

It is widely seen as an attempt to borrow from Russia’s playbook of repressing dissent.

The issue threatens to expose the splits in the country between those who are pro-Moscow, and those who would like to see the country join the EU.

Demonstrators gathered outside the parliament in Tbilisi on Tuesday night to call for the law to be scrapped.

The protests were initially peaceful, with opposition activists chanting “No to Russian law!” and “Slaves!”

But later on, a group of activists smashed barricades around the entrance to the parliament building and blocked it.

Several protesters hurled Molotov cocktails and stones at the riot police.

At least 66 protesters were detained including the leader of Georgia’s Libertarian Party.

“People have been shocked by the carbon copy of the arguments that we’ve been hearing from the leaders of the government to justify the law,” said Giorgi Kandelaki, an opposition politician and former member of parliament.

“It made it clear to broader society that Georgia’s drift into the Kremlin’s orbit has accelerated and the vast majority of people don’t want to see Georgia as a Kremlin satellite. This protest is very much geopolitical in that sense.”

The Interior Ministry said the rally “overstepped the limits of a peaceful gathering prescribed by the law and turned violent”. But Georgia’s main opposition party called for ongoing unrest until the law is scrapped.

The new bill would impose bureaucratic restrictions on media and NGOs with

foreign ties, a move that bears a striking resemblance to a Russian foreign agent law

that the Kremlin has turned into a blunt instrument to harass and shutter any of its critics.

The international community has expressed concern about the law. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the draft law was a “very bad development” for the country and could seriously affect Georgia’s ties with the EU.

Georgia applied for EU membership, together with Ukraine and Moldova, days after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year. In June, EU leaders granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau but said Tbilisi must implement a number of reforms first.

Plans to join Nato and the EU are enshrined in Georgia’s constitution and are supported by at least 80pc of the population, according to opinion polls.

The US embassy in Georgia called the legislation “Kremlin-inspired” and said it was incompatible with Georgia’s desire to join the EU.

Despite the overwhelming public support for Ukraine, Georgia’s government has not joined international sanctions against Russia.