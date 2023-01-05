A Vatican ceremony of pomp but also understated and impersonal – former Pope Benedict’s funeral was just as he would have wanted it

On a damp and grey morning, heavy with mist, Pope Francis pulled off a Vatican first, by conducting the funeral service of his predecessor, Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, who died last Saturday at the age of 95.

In an impressive ceremony on the steps of the Vatican – a ceremony that bore much of the pomp, circumstance and trappings of a full papal funeral – the Catholic Church honoured one of its best known sons.

The former Bavarian cardinal Joseph Ratzinger is the man who will forever be known as the first pope in modern times to resign his post.

The dramatic ceremony concluded almost theatrically as Benedict's coffin was carried from the steps of St Peter's back into the basilica itself, disappearing off stage as red velvet currents closed over the main doors.

Read More

Carried by 10 pallbearers, all Gentlemen from the Papal Household, Benedict's body was taken down into the crypt below St. Peter's.

There, it was buried alongside other popes, in a tomb that was recently “vacated” by the late John Paul II. Saint John Paul II's body was moved up from the crypt to the basilica, following his canonisation in 2014.

Benedict was nothing if not a divisive figure, both as Pope and in an earlier role as the Vatican's ‘Doctrinal Watchdog’ at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, better known to an older generation as the Holy Office.

In more recent times, his death definitively closes the era of “two popes” which for almost ten years saw two popes live in the Vatican. Benedict had opted to live in a converted convent high up in the Vatican gardens from where he could look down on St Peter's Square below.

Throughout the last decade, there was constant speculation about possible tensions between the two popes, with some commentators arguing that Benedict disapproved of many aspects of Francis's pontificate.

Conservative Catholics, especially in the USA but also elsewhere, regularly championed Benedict – expressing their enthusiasm for his hardline, traditional teaching.

It seemed to be at odds with the more open and inclusive teaching of Francis on issues like homosexuality, priestly celibacy, the ban on women priests and climate change, to name but the most obvious,

Thus, the Vatican worked hard to keep yesterday's ceremony relatively low-key whilst at the same affording Benedict all the honours and respect due to a former pontiff.

The Holy See did not want yesterday's funeral to become some sort of rallying point for a potentially vociferous right-wing faction.

It was significant, that as the faithful waited in the early morning grey mist for the ceremony to begin, the Vatican's public address system called on people not to hoist banners or posters during the ceremony.

This was a reference to the funeral of John Paul II in 2005 when, in the emotional, hothouse atmosphere of that event, thousands of faithful had chanted “santo subito” (make him a saint now) in the manner of football fans on the terraces.

There were some faint chants of “santo subito” today but only very briefly and they did not disturb the ceremony.

The contained tone of the service would probably have been to the liking of Benedict, who had asked that his funeral be a simple one.

Yet, there is simple and simple. Not everyone gets a sendoff that involves 130 Cardinals, 300 Bishops and 3,700 priests.

As with John Paul II in 2005, the cypress wood coffin was carried out onto the front steps of the basilica, with a copy of the Evangelium, the Four Gospels, left lying on top.

As the pallbearers carried it out, it was greeted with Vatican bells and warm applause.

Pope Francis, whose mobility remains limited due to knee problems, presided over the ceremony from a chair, allowing the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Re, to celebrate the actual mass.

Francis, however, read the sober, perhaps even understated, funeral oration which he concluded by saying: “God’s faithful people, gathered here, now accompanies and entrusts to him the life of the one who was their pastor...

"We want to do this with the same wisdom, tenderness and devotion that he bestowed upon us over the years. Together, we want to say: 'Father, into your hands we commend his spirit'.

Expand Close Pope Francis, centre, sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter's Square during the funeral mass at the Vatican. Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pope Francis, centre, sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter's Square during the funeral mass at the Vatican. Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

“Benedict, Faithful friend of the Bridegroom (Jesus Christ), may your joy be complete as you hear his voice, now and forever.”

One of the most poignant moments came at end of the ceremony as the coffin was being moved down to the crypt.

Pope Francis, standing with difficulty and with the aid of a stick, blessed the coffin before standing silently beside it, touching the coffin almost affectionately in a gesture that suggested no rancour or ill-will between the two popes.

However, the remarkable criticism of Francis by Benedict's 20-year-long private secretary this week, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, underlines that there are still those on the right of the church who want no truck with Francis.

Archbishop Ganswein told German religious paper Die Tagespost that Benedict's heart had been broken by Francis's 2021 Motu Proprio (edict) which had limited the celebration of the Latin mass.

He also said that he was very uncomfortable with this piece of papal teaching. In another time, he might have been disciplined for those criticisms, by a Prefect for the Doctrine of the Faith like Cardinal Ratzinger.

The funeral also had an unexpected Irish moment when Mary Maguire from Letterkenny, Co Donegal read the second lesson of the service, from the first letter of St Peter (1, 3-9).

Ms Maguire's role in the funeral may have something to with the fact that she works in the parish of Raphoe where Monsignor Kevin Gillespie is Cathedral Administrator. Monsignor Gillespie was, for some years, a personal Master of Ceremonies to Pope Benedict at the Vatican.

Officially, Ireland was represented yesterday by the Catholic Primate, Archbishop Eamon Martin, by the Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell as well as by the Irish Ambassador to the Holy See, Frances Collins.

In accordance with the strict wishes of the Vatican, there were only two official delegations, Germany and Italy, whilst all other countries were asked to limit their representation.

One significant other Irish presence was that of Diarmuid Martin, Emeritus Archbishop of Dublin, someone who had known Benedict for over 40 years, dating back to his time as a lodger at the Vatican's Teutonic College.

Asked by Independent.ie what he thought of Pope Francis's funeral oration, he said: “It was rather impersonal, but it was good. It was an interpretation, an application of the gospel to the Pope (Benedict) and in that sense actually it was very complimentary.

“There was no eulogy but that is not unusual for Francis… This wasn't an emotional funeral but maybe that is better than having 25 eulogies.”

As the era of two popes ends, commentators were inevitably asking what Benedict's greatest legacy will be.

Many would argue that nothing so became Benedict as much as his 2013 resignation. From now on, popes will find it easier to resign.

Or perhaps, as Emeritus Archbishop Martin argues, from now on popes may find themselves facing a new, unexpected question.

Why have you not already resigned?