A Vatican ceremony of pomp but also understated and impersonal – former Pope Benedict’s funeral was just as he would have wanted it

Affectionate gesture by Pope Francis suggested no ill-will between him and his predecessor

The body of former Pope Benedict XVI lies in St Peter's Basilica ahead of the funeral. Photo: Reuters Expand
Pope Francis, centre, sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter's Square during the funeral mass at the Vatican. Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino Expand

The body of former Pope Benedict XVI lies in St Peter's Basilica ahead of the funeral. Photo: Reuters

Pope Francis, centre, sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter's Square during the funeral mass at the Vatican. Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Paddy Agnew

On a damp and grey morning, heavy with mist, Pope Francis pulled off a Vatican first, by conducting the funeral service of his predecessor, Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, who died last Saturday at the age of 95.

In an impressive ceremony on the steps of the Vatican – a ceremony that bore much of the pomp, circumstance and trappings of a full papal funeral – the Catholic Church honoured one of its best known sons. 

