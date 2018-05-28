Miracles do happen - just ask midwife Amoin Soulemane, who helped deliver a baby boy on board a rescue ship engaged in helping migrants making the treacherous Mediterranean crossing from Libya.

A Miracle on the high seas as migrant mother gives birth

Baby Miracle was born in international waters on board MV Aquarius, at 3.45pm on Saturday, after his mother was rescued on Thursday by an Italian navy vessel and later transferred to the Aquarius.

The Aquarius is a search and rescue ship run by international medical humanitarian aid organisations Médécins Sans Frontières (MSF) and SOS Mediterranée. MSF nurse Aoife Ní Mhurchú said: "If she had gone into labour 48 hours before, she would have given birth hiding on a beach in Libya, without any medical assistance."

The new mother told MSF she had spent a year in Libya where she says she was held captive and beaten.

