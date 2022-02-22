A ‘King Lear vibe’ as stammering Kremlin minions were sternly reminded to toe the line

Vladimir Putin chairing the meeting with members of his security council in St Catherine's Hall in the Kremlin. Photo: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin

They convened in the Tsarist splendour of St Catherine’s Hall in the Kremlin, a polished marble chamber of vaulted ceilings and grand chandeliers.

For President Vladimir Putin and his top lieutenants, yesterday’s special session of the Russian security council was designed to show both strength and resolve.

Yet as the cameras rolled, this rare, televised glimpse into the Kremlin’s normally secretive proceedings made one thing very clear – Mr Putin’s underlings are clearly scared of him.

And just like anyone who is nervous of their boss, they

can fluff their lines during important meetings.

In an exchange that exposed the genuine anxiety within the elite about its threat to invade Ukraine, Mr Putin’s feared foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, seemed lost for words when asked whether Russia should recognise the separatist governments in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions.



Initially, Mr Naryshkin said he felt that Russia should give Ukraine “one last chance to seek peace”. That apparently did not please Mr Putin, who, with a smirk, then asked him: “Do you want to recognise their sovereignty or do you want to launch talks?”

When Mr Naryshkin then began stuttering, Mr Putin barked: “Speak up!”

After his spy chief took the hint and said he backed the annexation of the separatist regions, Mr Putin laughed and shook his head: “We’re not talking about it, we’re not debating it.” A visibly shaken Mr Naryshkin nodded: “Yes.”

The sight of one of Russia’s most powerful spies being dressed down like a schoolboy was one of several unscripted dramas in the meeting, which some said revealed a lack of chemistry between Mr Putin and his aides.

Mark Galeotti, a Russia expert and associate fellow with the Council on Geostrategy, likened it to watching a Shakespearean drama.

“I was really struck not just by the toxic atmosphere, but also the King Lear vibe as courtiers were expected to vie with each other in playing the lunacy of the day,” he tweeted.

Two dozen senior officials presented reports to Mr Putin during the 90-minute meeting.

One by one, the attendees took to a white lectern to deliver their assessment of whether Russia should recognise Ukraine’s breakaway republics. Several of the speakers, though, seemed to be struck with stage fright, or confused about what was expected of them. They were most likely not helped by Mr Putin himself, who drummed his fingers, fiddled with a pencil and generally looked tired and impatient.

Most of the contributions from his minions talked up the possibility of an all-out conflict. Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that Ukraine, which gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in return for territorial guarantees from Russia, could easily reinstate them. “It is in a position better than that of Iran’s or North Korea’s,” he said.



What purported to be a live TV account showed signs of having been choreographed and prerecorded. A close-up of the wristwatch of Dmitri Medvedev, the security council’s deputy chairman, showed the time to be just before 1pm – five hours ahead of when Russian viewers were watching.

In comments that will not have pleased European leaders, Nikolai Patrushev, the security council’s chairman, said that Moscow should only focus on talks with Washington. “The only party we need to speak to is the United States,” he said. “Others will do as the US tells them to.”

Mr Putin also said US President Joe Biden had told him that the West might be willing to agree a moratorium on Ukraine joining Nato. That, Mr Putin said, was not a sufficient concession in Moscow’s eyes.

The meeting appeared calculated to portray a leader carefully arriving at an important decision after weighing all the evidence from his subordinates. In reality, it seemed his mind was probably already made up. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)