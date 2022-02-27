A city under siege: Russian troops massed for frontal assault on Kyiv

People arrive at the train station after crossing the Ukraine border into Hungary at Zahony-Csap. Picture by Janos Kummer/Getty

People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds in Kyiv yesterday. Picture by Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Smoke and flames rise over buildings during the shelling in Kyiv last night. Picture by Gleb Garanich/Reuters

As Russian troops laid siege to Kyiv last night, ordinary men and women queued for rifles to help defend their city. A teacher named Julia was photographed crying in a tent, holding a gun and waiting to be dispatched into battle. A Ukrainian historian called Yuriy Korchemny told news agency AFP he had never fired an assault rifle in his life.

He reached out for a Kalashnikov from a box on the road, loaded and ready for use by Ukraine’s new volunteer defence force. “I only know how to shoot single rounds — so my plan is to click this here and switch off the automatic mode,” he said.

In eastern Ukraine, dozens of women in Dnipro gathered at a town square with cheese graters they were using to break up polystyrene to make Molotov cocktails. One woman told the BBC she knew how hostile this looked — but most people felt they had no choice but to prepare for the worst.

She said they knew that people in Kharkiv, 200km away and closer to the Russian border, were hiding in basements, so it was inevitable people would have to act.

Yesterday, Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles for a third day running. Troops pressed forward toward Ukraine’s capital after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground.

Read More

Yesterday’s street clashes followed two days of massive air and missile strikes that Russian officials said targeted Ukrainian military facilities as their ground troops moved in from the north, east and south.

The Russian onslaught pummelled bridges, schools and apartment buildings and resulted in hundreds of casualties. Ukraine’s health minister reported yesterday that 198 people had been killed and more than 1,000 wounded since the Russian offensive started before dawn on Thursday.

At 11am Irish time yesterday, Russian forces advancing on the capital were 30km from the city centre, according to the British defence ministry.

By the afternoon, it said Russia’s advance had slowed, most likely because of the logistical difficulties and “strong Ukraine resistance”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had defiantly insisted that Kyiv had not fallen, urging his people to stay and fight.

“Do not believe fake news... I am here, we are not laying down our arms, we will defend our state, our truth, our land, our children. All of this we will defend, this is what I wanted to tell you,” he said yesterday morning in a video message uploaded to his Twitter account.

He had refused an American offer to leave the city, insisting he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said.

Later, in a second message, he urged Ukrainians at home and abroad to fight for their country and offered a weapon to those who would return.

“Every Ukrainian needs to remember one thing — if you can stop and destroy the occupiers, do it. Anyone who can return to Ukraine, come back to defend Ukraine.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled, seeking safety. Refugees spilled over borders with harrowing stories.

On the Hungarian border town of Zahony, distraught families said men between 18 and 60 were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

“My son was not allowed to come. My heart is so sore. I’m shaking, I can’t calm down. They did not let him come,” said Vilma Sugar (68).

Around 100,000 people had crossed the border into Poland by lunchtime yesterday. At the Medyka crossing, some said they had walked for 35km to reach the border.

“They didn’t have food, no tea... they were standing in the middle of a field, on the road. The kids were freezing,” said Iryna Wiklenko as she waited on the Polish side for her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law to make it across.

City officials in Kyiv urged residents to seek shelter, to stay away from windows and to take precautions to avoid flying debris or bullets. Many spent Friday night in basements, underground parking garages and subway stations, and were yesterday preparing to do the same again.

“We’re all scared and worried. We don’t know what to do, or what’s going to happen in a few days,” said Lucy Vashaka (20), a worker at a small Kyiv hotel.

Local aid workers reported delays of up to 60 hours to pass over the border, largely caused by distressing scenes of conscripted men saying goodbye to loved ones as families separated at border posts.

In Kyiv, signs of panic followed a night of airstrikes.

Reuters reporters saw Ukrainian soldiers and a group of women running along the street. Nearby, Ukrainian soldiers forced a man in civilian clothes to lie down on the pavement.

Vitali Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion and the mayor of Kyiv, said yesterday that 35 people, including two children, had been wounded overnight.

He extended the city’s night-time curfew, which will now run from 5pm until 8am.

Russia has ratcheted up the rhetoric. A Russian security official and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow’s military operations would be waged relentlessly until their goals were achieved.

New Western sanctions were a sign of the West’s impotence in the stand-off, he insisted, and hinted at a severing of diplomatic ties, saying it was time to “padlock the embassies”.

After weeks of denials, Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, saying the “neo-Nazis” in power in Kyiv threatened Russia’s security. The assault threatens to upend Europe’s post-Cold War order.

US officials believe Mr Putin is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own. The invasion represents his boldest effort yet to redraw the map of Europe and restore Moscow’s prestige.

The Kremlin said yesterday it had accepted an offer from Kyiv to hold talks, but that appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of the embattled Mr Zelenskyy instead of a genuine gesture towards a diplomatic solution.

Ukrainian officials denied suggestions that they were refusing to negotiate a ceasefire, but also said they were not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions.

Caught in the Russian bombardment yesterday, an Irishman and his family had managed to get out of the capital, but had yet to make it to the border.

Brendan Murphy, from Omeath, Co Louth, who is travelling with his wife, Marina, her 18-year-old daughter, three-year-old grand-daughter and his mother-in-law, described their desperate journey on RTÉ News.

“As we made our way, we went through some areas that were attack zones and were made wait as the Ukrainian army fought. We were sent on many different small roads, sometimes four hours for 10km, 14 solid hours driving and hardly any distance travelled,” he said.

“We’re outside of Kyiv now. We were in a hot zone with cruise missiles and bombs and paratroopers. They’re killing ordinary people.

“They need to cut Russia off — today, now, this minute. It doesn’t matter the consequences for them, we can fix that after this. But you can’t bring a child back, you can’t bring a grandfather back.”