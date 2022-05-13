| 10.4°C Dublin

A bridge too far for Russian invaders as almost a whole unit wiped out

Smoke rises from what appears to be a makeshift bridge across the Donets River, eastern Ukraine, in this handout image uploaded on May 12, 2022. Photo: Ukrainian Airborne Forces Command/handout via Reuters Expand
An aerial view of burnt vehicles on the banks of the Donets River. Photo: Ukrainian Airborne Forces Command/handout via Reuters Expand

An aerial view of burnt vehicles on the banks of the Donets River. Photo: Ukrainian Airborne Forces Command/handout via Reuters

Robert Mendick

Military experts agree that crossing any river in the middle of a conflict is not easy. But the Russian army’s attempt to build a pontoon over the Siverskyi Donets river was so catastrophically flawed that it ended with a large portion of a battalion wiped out in the process.

If ever a battle in the brutal Ukraine war was emblematic of Russian military failure then perhaps this was it – the disastrous bid to build a bridge over the River Donets.

