900km trek: ‘If I didn’t have little children, I would take a gun and fight’ – mum fleeing Ukraine

It’s International Women’s Day and Olena Savkova is crossing international borders with her three children.

Her 10-month-old son Misha is strapped on to her chest with a harness. The tip of his nose and his cheeks are red but he’s well wrapped up from the elements.

“He sleeps because he is on me,” she says.

Misha won’t remember these events in years to come, but the rest of the family will always reflect on this journey to safety from Ukraine to escape the Russian onslaught.

Olena has a backpack on her back, balancing out the weight.

Her daughters, Ellie (10) and seven-year-old Kristie, are trudging with her through the border crossing to Przemysl.

Olena works as an IT professional. Her fingers are red from the cold, but she doesn’t mind.

The family have travelled from Dnipro, in the centre of Ukraine, where the threat of war is constant. The decision to leave came after several days of air-raid sirens and

having to hide in a basement.

“For now it is quite a silent place, there is no war, but Russians are coming from three sides across to Dnipro and in any time it can be something terrible. Every day we have three or five alerts when something is coming from air.

“When we hear alert we are going down underground. It is a terrible place. Children are crying – it is not comfortable, it is cold and wet,” she says.

“After that, we decided we have to move our children from here because it is not good, we don’t want to live like this.”

Olena’s husband Kiril is staying in Dnipro to defend their neighbourhood. “My husband don’t want to leave because he wants to fight [against] Russians, he wants to protect our house, he don’t want to leave our place, our dog, our cat, my mother and a lot of other people who can’t move. So he will protect our land and he will wait here.

“And do you know, if I would not have little children, I would take a gun and fight with him, because it is our land and it is really terrible situation. I can’t imagine it is happening now,” she says.

Kiril drove them to the border. They tried to get on a train but it was impossible because there were thousands of people. After a four-hour wait, they made the dangerous trip across the country.

The 900km journey took them three days due to roadblocks and curfews.

The family all slept in the car at night. “It was a very, very long trip and a little bit scary trip, because we saw war technique, war cars, a lot of armed people – but it is our armed people,” she says.

Olena hopes they will be able to go back home after a month.

“Here we have friends, they are from Ukraine and they are volunteering to take our people to them.

“They helped us to find some shelter, some flat and we go with them.

“I even don’t understand what we will do if it is longer than one month. I don’t want to live here. I want home, my Ukraine, I love my country.”

As she waits for her friend to come and collect her, Olena says they got through the queue at the border faster because she was carrying a baby and the guards moved her forward.

Her other fear for her children is that the war will escalate further, with the threat of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin making it nuclear war.

“Nuclear war, it is my terrible dream, Putin is not normal, and I am afraid about nuclear war, very much. If it will happen, all the world will feel it,” she says.

Once again, the border crossing at Medyka has a continual flow of refugees coming through from Ukraine.

The police have closed off some of the roads to cars so buses can get through faster to move people away as fast as possible.

In the adjoining roads around the town, people sit in their cars for hours on end waiting for their friends and family to make it through.

It can be a long wait and plenty more will make this anxious trip to the border to collect their friends and family fleeing the war.