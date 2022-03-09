| 8°C Dublin

900km trek: ‘If I didn’t have little children, I would take a gun and fight’ – mum fleeing Ukraine

Family forced to take 900km trek to safety in Poland

Refugees Olena Savkova with her children Ellie (10), seven-year-old Kristie and 10-month-old Misha crossed the border to Poland after travelling from from the city of Dnipro in Ukraine. Expand
Refugee Olena Savkova with her son Misha (10 months) after crossing the border into Poland. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Kseniya Muraskova from Ukraine sheds a tear as she receives a red rose for International Women's Day from Kimmage man Aigars Joksts at the refugee reception centre in Medyka, Poland. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Fionnán Sheahan and Mark Condren

It’s International Women’s Day and Olena Savkova is crossing international borders with her three children.

Her 10-month-old son Misha is strapped on to her chest with a harness. The tip of his nose and his cheeks are red but he’s well wrapped up from the elements.

