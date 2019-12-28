60-year dream fulfilled as Erdogan unveils electric car

Turkey has unveiled its first fully domestically produced car, saying it aims to eventually build up to 175,000 a year of the electric vehicle in a project expected to cost 22bn lira (€3.3bn) over 13 years.

The project has been a long-term goal of President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party as a demonstration of the country's growing economic power.

He said Turkey aimed not only to sell the car domestically but also wanted it to become a global brand, starting with Europe.

"We're all together witnessing Turkey's 60-year-old dream become reality," he said, referring to failed plans in the past to build a fully home-produced car. A red SUV model of the car and another grey saloon were raised onto the stage, sporting the TOGG label of the consortium that is building them.

