€5m worth of jewels stolen as armed raiders storm Ritz Hotel in Paris

Police stand in rue Cambon at the back entrance of the Ritz luxury hotel in Paris on January 10, 2018, after an armed robbery.
Armed robbers have stolen jewellery reportedly worth millions of Euro from the Ritz hotel in Paris.

French police said that five thieves, some of them armed, entered the luxury hotel and stole goods worth "an important sum".

The French TV station BFM said that €4.7m worth of jewels have been taken.

A police spokesman said that no one was injured in the robbery at about 6.30pm on Wednesday. He said that three robbers were arrested and the other two got away.

The officer would not confirm reports that jewels were stolen from a hotel shop or that the robbers were armed with hatchets.

Online Editors

