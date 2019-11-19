Twenty-five migrants have been found in a refrigerated container on a ferry bound for the UK from the Netherlands.

25 migrants found in refrigerated container bound for the UK from the Netherlands

The Britannia Seaways ship returned to the port of Vlaardingen, near Rotterdam, after the stowaways were discovered.

Gert Jakobsen, vice president of communications with the ship's operator DFDS, said the migrants were found after they made a hole in the trailer.

The roll on, roll off ferry was not far off the Dutch coast en route to Felixtowe, Suffolk, when the discovery was made at around 5pm on Tuesday.

