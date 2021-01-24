2,100 arrested in 'free Navalny' protests

Protests erupted in dozens of cities across Russia yesterday to demand the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe.

Police arrested more than 2,100 people, who took to the streets in temperatures of -50C. Navalny's wife, Yulia, was among those detained.

Demonstrators filled Moscow's Pushkin Square, chanting: "Putin is a thief". Many were dragged off by riot police to buses and detention trucks, some beaten with batons.

The protests stretched across Russia's vast territory, demonstrating how Navalny and his anti-corruption campaign have built an extensive network of support.

Despite accusations that Navalny's team was allegedly trying to recruit teenagers for the protest, most of the crowd was middle-aged and not necessarily supporters of the opposition leader.

"It's not about Navalny," Lyudmila Beketova (60) said. "When a person first gets poisoned and then gets arrested when he comes home and - even the most disabled grandma will come out in protest."

Supporters called for more protests again next weekend.

Navalny was arrested last Sunday after returning to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin and which Russian authorities deny.

They say his stay in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal conviction. Navalny claims the convic- tion was for made-up charges.

The 44-year-old activist is known for his reports on corruption in Putin's Russia. His wide support puts the Kremlin in a bind, risking more protests if it keeps him in custody, but apparently unwilling to let him go free.

Navalny faces a hearing next month to determine whether his 2014 sentence is converted to three-and-a-half years behind bars.

© Associated Press

Sunday Independent