€1.8m cost to protect churches and mosques from hate crimes

Almost 50 places of worship in England and Wales have received around €1.8m of government funding for security to protect against hate crime attacks.

The funding, under the places of worship protective security scheme, has been given to 49 sites, including 27 mosques, 13 churches, five gurdwaras and four Hindu temples this year.

A new consultation for faith groups to provide feedback on what more can be done to protect them from attacks has also been launched.

The scheme helps to fund measures such as CCTV, fencing, gates, alarms and lighting to places of worship vulnerable to hate crime.

The €1.8m shared by the 49 faith communities is the largest amount given in a single year since the scheme was set up in 2016. A total of €3.5m has been earmarked for the scheme in 2020/21.

Police in England and Wales recorded 103,379 hate crime offences in 2018/19 - a rise of 10pc on the previous year.

