16 people injured as bus overturns on German motorway

A bus heading from Stockholm to Berlin has come off a major road in north-eastern Germany and overturned, authorities said.

Six people were seriously injured and a further 10 slightly hurt.

Police said the incident happened at about 6.30am local time at Linstow, near Rostock, on the A19 autobahn.

Photos from the scene showed the bus lying on its side.

FlixBus, the main operator of long-distance buses in Germany, said the bus was heading from Stockholm to Berlin via Copenhagen, with 63 passengers and two drivers on board.

Ferries from Scandinavia arrive in Rostock.

It was not immediately clear why the bus left the road; no other vehicles were involved.

