13,000 tourists stranded in Alps

With nearby roads, trains, cable cars, ski slopes and hiking trails into the town closed, authorities deployed helicopters to ferry some tourists to a nearby village to escape the snowbound Alpine valley.

A police official in Zermatt, a tourist magnet for backpackers and millionaires alike, said the helicopter journey to the village of Taesch took around three minutes.

The official said the so-called air bridge could transport about 100 people an hour, conditions permitting, although it was not an official evacuation.