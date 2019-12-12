11 women and child rescued as police swoop on brothels

Eleven women have been rescued from brothels and eight arrests have been made after 17 properties in the UK were raided as part of a human-trafficking investigation.

Eleven women have been rescued from brothels and eight arrests have been made after 17 properties in the UK were raided as part of a human-trafficking investigation.

The 11 women, from Hungary and Romania, were offered support through the national referral mechanism for victims of modern slavery after the raids in Luton on Tuesday evening.

A child was also found and rescued from one of the properties.

Bedfordshire Police and the National Crime Agency worked with specialist support workers from Luton Borough Council and human trafficking charity Azalea during the operation.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In