11 women and child rescued as police swoop on brothels
Eleven women have been rescued from brothels and eight arrests have been made after 17 properties in the UK were raided as part of a human-trafficking investigation.
The 11 women, from Hungary and Romania, were offered support through the national referral mechanism for victims of modern slavery after the raids in Luton on Tuesday evening.
A child was also found and rescued from one of the properties.
Bedfordshire Police and the National Crime Agency worked with specialist support workers from Luton Borough Council and human trafficking charity Azalea during the operation.
A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, while a man and two women in their 30s and a man and a woman in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel.
