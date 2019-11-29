€10m diamond among haul stolen in heist

A diamond worth more than €10m is among the treasures stolen from a Dresden museum.

A diamond worth more than €10m is among the treasures stolen from a Dresden museum.

Authorities at the Green Vault have said the "Dresden White", a 49-carat stone of exceptional purity, is among items missing after Monday's raid.

A reward of €500,000 for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible has been posted.

"The thieves hit the jackpot if they took it," Tobias Kormind, managing director of diamond retailer 77Diamonds, told Agence France-Press.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In