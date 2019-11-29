€10m diamond among haul stolen in heist
A diamond worth more than €10m is among the treasures stolen from a Dresden museum.
Authorities at the Green Vault have said the "Dresden White", a 49-carat stone of exceptional purity, is among items missing after Monday's raid.
A reward of €500,000 for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible has been posted.
"The thieves hit the jackpot if they took it," Tobias Kormind, managing director of diamond retailer 77Diamonds, told Agence France-Press.
"None of the diamonds would have been in themselves extra special except for the one large Dresden White."
The diamond is considered second in value only to the Dresden Green, a rare 41-carat diamond with a natural green tinge, which is on loan to the Metropolitan Musuem in New York.
Famous
The thieves also took several items of valuable baroque jewellery.
The total value of the stolen items is believed to be €1bn, the biggest jewel haul of modern times.
There are fears it will broken up because it is too famous to be sold intact.
Police believe at least four people were involved in the robbery.
Irish Independent