100,000km on the clock and last NCT in 2019: mystery of Dublin-reg car crushed under Ukraine rubble

The blue Toyota RAV4 seen amid the destruction of Ukraine. Picture: YouTube/Nick Fisher/Indigo Traveller

A car with a Dublin registration plate has been found crushed under rubble from the war in Ukraine, sparking speculation about how it got there.

A distinctive 04-D Irish registration plate can be seen on the destroyed Toyota RAV4 under a wrecked building in a video shot by New Zealand travel vlogger Nick Fisher, who has been travelling around Ukraine.

The car was shown in Fisher’s film on his Indigo Traveller YouTube channel called Walking Ukraine's Destroyed Streets in War, amongst other wreckage in the war-torn city of Kharkiv.

It is not known who brought the car 3,500km from Ireland to the city in eastern Ukraine, near the Russian border – which would have taken more than 40 hours by road.

But it is known is that the blue coloured SUV hasn’t had a valid Irish NCT or tax disc since 2019.

According to a check on car history service cartell.ie, the five-door, 1.8l petrol model has had four owners since it was bought new in 2004 for €32,000.

It has since been sold on three times, the last one in 2016.

It was advertised for sale on adverts.ie for €3,350 in August of that year when there was 99,779km on the clock.

The car hasn’t been taxed in Ireland or had an Irish NCT since 2019.

The last owner of the car decided to go for the more expensive option of paying to tax it quarterly instead of paying the annual €636 tax up front at the start of the year, which is cheaper.

The car wasn’t imported into Ireland and there is no outstanding finance on it, according to checks.

Last month, in a segment on CNN’s The Situation Room hosted by Wolf Blitzer, the same vehicle was seen in the background while the panel discussed the latest developments in the war.

UK registration plates have also been spotted on vehicles in Ukraine, as second-hand right-hand cars are reportedly cheaper to buy.

This comes as a regional governor in eastern Ukraine says at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling.

Luhansk region official Serhiy Haidai said another eight people were wounded in the shelling of the town of Sievierodonetsk over the previous 24 hours.

Sievierodonetsk is at the epicentre of fighting in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where the Russian forces have been pressing their offensive despite stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Mr Haidai accused the Russians of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding.