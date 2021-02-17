1,000 trees older than 100 sought to fix roof of Notre Dame

French forest experts are searching for 1,000 trees older than 100 years to rebuild the spire of the Notre Dame cathedral that was destroyed in a huge blaze almost two years ago.

The trees will be cut by the end of March to replicate the original spire, designed by Eugene Viollet-le-Duc, which was destroyed along with a large chunk of the roof when the Paris landmark went up in flames in April 2019.

“For now, we are in the phase of selecting the trees according to the frame that will be needed for the spire. We will choose trees in the forest according to their dimensions: height, diameter, quality,” Francois Hauet, a forestry expert in Louviers said.

President Emmanuel Macron wants Notre Dame restored to its former glory by 2024, in time for the Paris Olympics.

After the fire, he suggested the spire could be replaced since it was not a part of the original cathedral.

That prompted much public debate but Mr Macron eventually said the spire would be reconstructed exactly as it was before.

For the deadline to be met, oak trees need to be cut by March of this year in order to let them dry for the necessary 12 to 18 months, and to avoid excess sap and humidity in the trunks by spring. Reconstruction work has been delayed due to concerns over lead pollution. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

