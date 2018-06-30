100 feared drowned as EU leaders hail 'victory' in solving migrant crisis

European Union leaders declared victory yesterday, claiming to have set aside major differences over how best to handle migrant arrivals as they commissioned new plans to screen people in North Africa for eligibility to enter Europe.

But even as they met for a second day in Brussels, the coastguard in Libya - the main jumping off point for most migrants trying to reach Europe - said around 100 people were missing and feared dead in the Mediterranean Sea after their smugglers' boat capsized.

Bickering over who should take responsibility for the tens of thousands rescued from the Mediterranean has undermined EU unity and threatens the future of cross-border business and travel inside Europe.

At the summit, the EU leaders agreed upon a "new approach" to managing those who are plucked from the water. They would be "disembarked" from rescue ships into EU nations that agree to share responsibility for handing migration with the EU's main point-of-entry countries like Spain, Italy and Greece but also to centres in North Africa and possibly the Balkans.

Even new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose anti-Europe government has rocked the EU's political landscape, said: "On the whole, we can say we are satisfied.

"Italy is no longer alone, as we requested," he said.

Libya is one of the countries where the EU is considering setting up its "disembarkation platforms", effectively refugee camps, along with Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Niger and Tunisia. Still, details of the plans are sketchy.

The EU's executive commission now has the job of drafting something more concrete in co-ordination with the UN's refugee agency and the International Organisation for Migration, which would prefer to operate in European migration centres only.

Migrant experts and humanitarian aid groups fear the EU agreement is a political smoke screen aimed at addressing the concerns of resurgent anti-migrant parties in Europe and which will only leave vulnerable people once again at risk.

While the EU summit left the fate of those making the dangerous water crossing in doubt, it has thrown Germany a political lifeline.

The results may have saved Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, as her coalition ally was demanding a tougher line on migrants.

What the EU leaders agreed

Off-shore centres: To “swiftly explore” offshore migrant processing centres outside of EU territory, likely within Africa. EU centres: To set up similar centres on EU territory but, on a “voluntary basis”. Africa co-operation: EU leaders called for greater cooperation with African countries and an increase in development funding. More border guards: The bloc’s coast guard agency Frontex to be increased from about 1,300 EU border guards to 10,000 by 2027. Less movement: The leaders agreed that all member countries needed to take “all necessary” measures to prevent migrant moves to other EU countries from their first country of arrival. Quotas: An agreement to hammer out deals on the controversial refugee quotas.

Irish Independent