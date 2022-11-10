Europe-wide deal on migrants breaking apart over stranded migrant ship

Migrants gather on the deck of the Ocean Viking (Vincenzo Circosta/AP)

A deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers was breaking apart on Thursday amid a French-Italian feud over a ship floating in the Mediterranean with its passengers and crew desperate for land.

The crew of the Ocean Viking had been trying to dock since Italy’s right-wing government refused to take in people aboard last month.

The centrist government of France said on Thursday that it will take them but withdraw from a broader European Union mechanism for distributing migrants more evenly.

The announcement fuelled a broader rise in tensions between the otherwise-friendly neighbours.

“France will take measures in coming hours to tighten border security with Italy” and adjust bilateral relations accordingly, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“France deeply regrets that Italy did not accept to behave like a responsible European state,” he said.

The fight could herald the end of a deal approved in June to reduce the pressure on Mediterranean nations that receive most of the refugees, generally from Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

Italy broke its commitments to the international deal, Mr Darmanin said, and France is suspending its participation. He urged other countries to pull out, too.

Italian interior minister Matteo Piantedosi called the French decision “totally incomprehensible”.

Mr Piantedosi said about 90,000 migrants had arrived in Italy this year.

Thirteen European countries had agreed to take 8,000. Only 117 of the migrants have been resettled, 38 in France, he said, which he called “absolutely inadequate”.

France deeply regrets that Italy did not accept to behave like a responsible European state French interior minister Gerald Darmanin

“European solidarity is being heralded, but Italy has so far faced this problem alone and our system of receiving is in very serious difficulty,” Mr Piantedosi said.

The roughly 230 passengers aboard the Ocean Viking ship include 57 children and are from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria, Bangladesh and Pakistan, among other nations. More than 40 are unaccompanied minors.

The youngest is three.

“Our situation is very, very, very complicated,” a man from Mali said in a video interview shared by SOS Mediterranee. “We want to see land.”

France will welcome the Ocean Viking at the military port in the city of Toulon on Friday, Mr Darmanin said. Passengers will be housed in France and other EU countries, he said.

France’s withdrawal from the European migration deal means it will not take in 3,500 asylum-seekers whom Italy had been sending, the minister said. Mr Darmanin called Italy’s response “unacceptable” and “incomprehensible”.

The Ocean Viking became the cause of the rift between France and Italy after Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, under pressure from other European countries, granted three other private maritime rescue ships permission to dock in Italy but refused the Ocean Viking.

Expand Close Migrants on the deck of the Ocean Viking (Vincenzo Circosta/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Migrants on the deck of the Ocean Viking (Vincenzo Circosta/AP)

Ms Meloni said that France had agreed to accept the Ocean Viking, even though the French government had not said that in public.

The EU’s executive commission said member countries in the vicinity of the Ocean Viking must take responsibility for those aboard.

The ship was closer to Italy than France when the commission warned on Wednesday that the vessel should head to the nearest port.

“There is a legal obligation to rescue and to ensure the safety of life at sea,” spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said.

“People should have been disembarked to avoid a humanitarian tragedy.”

The French coastguard boarded the Ocean Viking on Thursday to help four passengers who needed urgent medical attention ashore, France’s general secretariat for the sea said.

Aid workers on the Ocean Viking said they had performed 479 medical consultations since October 22.

They said some of the people rescued had injuries from fuel burns, serious sunburns, and suffered from dehydration. Others reported abuse during their journeys to Europe.