‘Europe united’ should counter ‘America first’, says German foreign minister

In his first major policy speech since taking office, Heiko Maas said the European Union should strive for a “balanced partnership” with the United States.

Mr Maas said this means working with Washington where possible, filling voids in areas where the US is withdrawing, and pushing back where America is seen as crossing red lines.

Mr Mass called for a united front (AP)

Speaking in Berlin, Mr Mass said the EU should also increasingly move toward majority and away from unanimous decision-making, which encourages foreign powers to try to split the bloc.