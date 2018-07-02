EU warns Trump: motor tariffs could lead to £230bn retaliation

The European Union has condemned the Trump administration for considering tariffs on motor imports, saying they could lead to global retaliation against 300 billion dollars (£230 billion) in US goods.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said the US investigation into the possibility of motor tariffs “lacks legitimacy, factual basis and violates international trade rules”, like last month’s US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The EU sent comments to the US on whether motor imports pose enough of a threat to US national security to justify tariffs and estimating the economic impact.

President Donald Trump cited national security concerns for the previous tariffs. The EU, Mexico, Canada, Turkey and India introduced duties on US products in return.

Mr Schinas said European car makers create over half a million jobs in the US.

Press Association