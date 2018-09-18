News World News

Tuesday 18 September 2018

EU probes car giants over emission control systems

The inquiry focuses on whether BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen agreed not to compete over moves to restrict pollution.

The probe will look at whether the firms agreed not to compete to bring in more pollution controls (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The probe will look at whether the firms agreed not to compete to bring in more pollution controls (Lewis Whyld/PA)

By Associated Press Reporters

The European Union’s competition watchdog is investigating whether car makers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen colluded to limit the development and roll-out of car emission control systems.

The EU Commission said it had received information that BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, and VW units Audi and Porsche had held meetings to discuss clean technologies aimed at limiting car exhaust emissions.

ipanews_4d50778c-7699-425d-ac05-6240de6afd8a_embedded238488118
The EU’s competition watchdog has launched the inquiry (Yui Mok/PA)

The probe focuses on whether the manufacturers agreed not to compete against each other in developing and introducing technology to restrict pollution from petrol and diesel passenger cars.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that “if proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers”.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News