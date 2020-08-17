| 15°C Dublin

EU president calls emergency summit on Belarus elections

Protests have been taking place in Belarus.

Charles Michel has scheduled an emergency summit (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Charles Michel has scheduled an emergency summit (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Yuras Karmanau, Associated Press

European Council president Charles Michel has convened an emergency summit of EU leaders to discuss the presidential election in Belarus and the violence in the wake of protests against the result.

Mr Michel tweeted that “the people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader” as he said the video conference would take place on Wednesday at 11am UK time.

“Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed,” he added.

The 27 EU foreign ministers said on Friday that the elections were neither free nor fair and that they refuse to accept the results of the polls, as announced by the Belarus electoral commission.

