EU leaders break deadlock on new heads for key posts

European Union leaders have broken three days of deadlock and nominated new heads for the 28-nation bloc’s institutions.

European Council president Donald Tusk said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen has been backed to become president of the executive European Commission, and Belgian prime minister Charles Michel the head of the European Council.

Frenchwoman Christine Lagarde has been nominated as the head of the European Central Bank and Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell as EU foreign policy chief.

The Commission president is in charge of the EU’s day-to-day affairs and proposes legislation, while the Council president organises summits of government leaders and brokers compromises.

The official start of the summit was delayed by more than four hours on Tuesday as Mr Tusk led discussions in groups aimed at finding a compromise over who should secure the posts.

The challenge was to name a group of new leaders of the EU institutions that respect the bloc’s political affiliations, geography – a balance of countries from the north and south, east and west – population size and to have at least two women nominated.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was important that the European Union finally achieved broad unity in nominating its future leaders.

Mrs Merkel said that “everyone had to move and did move”.

She told reporters: “It is important that we were able to decide with great unity today, and that it is important because it’s about our future ability to work.”

She added that in view of the very different views going into the summit, “it is of great value that we succeeded in this”.

The package put together foresees Mrs Merkel’s defence minister, Ursula von der Leyen, becoming president of the Commission. Mrs Merkel said: “For me it is also a good sign that a woman will have this office for the first time.”

She noted that, if approved, Ms von der Leyen would also be the first German head of the European executive for 52 years.

International Monetary Fund chief Ms Lagarde said she was giving up her IMF duties temporarily after being nominated for the presidency of the European Central Bank.

Ms Lagarde, currently the IMF’s managing director, said in a tweet that she was honoured by the nomination.

She said: “I have decided to temporarily relinquish my responsibilities” as the head of the IMF during the EU’s selection period.

Ursula von der Leyen is a strong supporter of closer European co-operation, who has been Germany’s defence minister since 2013 and a fixture in Mrs Merkel’s cabinet over her nearly 14 years in power.

Ms von der Leyen, 60, was born in Brussels and spent her early years in the Belgian capital. She speaks fluent English and French, having studied at the London School of Economics in the 1970s and lived in Stanford, California from 1992 to 1996.

She was long viewed as a potential successor to Mrs Merkel, but has had a tough tenure at the head of the notoriously difficult defence ministry and had long since faded out of contention by the time Mrs Merkel stepped down last year as leader of her centre-right Christian Democratic Union party.

