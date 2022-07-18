EU foreign ministers focus on tightening Russia sanctions

European Union foreign ministers are focused on tightening sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports in the hope that the measures will have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine.

The EU ministers also made a commitment to add another 500 million euros (£424 million) in military aid to Ukraine’s war chest to beef up the defence of the nation.

The decision came after a video debriefing on the latest developments through a video conference by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said he was “grateful” for the new funds, which brings the EU total to 2.5 billion euros (£2.1 billion) but still urged the 27 nations to provide more.

“If anything needs to be continued, it is weapons deliveries,” said Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, insisting it was also essential to secure the port of Odesa enough to make sure grain shipments could resume.

“And anybody who can do that, obviously, this is the main industrial countries of the western world. They have to step up with that.”

On restrictive measures, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that at the moment “the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold”, which is Moscow’s second-largest export industry after energy.

The G7 group of leading industrial nations have already committed to a gold ban last month, arguing that Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of several rounds of sanctions that nations around the world had already imposed on Moscow after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

In Brussels, the 27 ministers will also assess how they can tighten controls on exports of high technology to Russia for a possible decision later in the week.